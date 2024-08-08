Advertisement
Two Fianna Fáil councillors say they'll compete against Minister Foley at Kerry election convention

Aug 8, 2024 13:56 By radiokerrynews
Two Fianna Fáil councillors say they'll compete against Minister Foley at Kerry election convention
Fianna Fáil will hold its selection convention for general election candidates to run in the Kerry constituency next week.

The party’s deadline to nominate candidates was on July 31st; with the convention confirmed for next Thursday, August 15th.

Fianna Fáil's National Constituencies Committee has recommended just one candidate be selected at this convention.

Sitting TD and Education Minister, Norma Foley is expected to be the only candidate chosen.

However, two county councillors have indicated they won't be withdrawing their names from the convention.

A number of candidates received nominations for selection to run in the Kerry constituency for General Election.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD, Cllr Michael Cahill, who was elected on the first count at the recent local elections, publicly declared he wanted to be added to the ticket.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Cllr Niall Kelleher, and Senator Mark Daly all received nominations.

Meanwhile, Michael D O’Shea, who lost his seat in the Corca Dhuibhne LEA in the local elections, also received a nomination.

However, Cllr Kelleher, Senator Daly and Michael O'Shea have since withdrawn their names.

Cllr Michael Cahill says he intends to seek nomination at the convention.

He believes the number of candidates should be a matter for convention to decide at a local level, and says a number of candidates should be confirmed now, as people are already canvassing on the doorstep for other parties.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy confirmed he intends to contest the convention for selection, adding his recent poll topping local election result makes him ideally placed to maximise the party vote.

