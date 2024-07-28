Michael Cahill who received over 2,000 first preference votes in last month’s local elections, has declared his interest in running for the party in Kerry at the next General Election.

The councillor from Rossbeigh in mid-Kerry was re-elected to the Kenmare Municipal District on the first count, taking the second seat behind Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae.

In a letter published on social media, Cllr Michael Cahill said he should be chosen to run for Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

He pointed out that he had received the highest first preference vote of a Fianna Fáil candidate in the county council elections in Kerry.

Michael Cahill said he believed he and Fianna Fail Minister Norma Foley, whose base is Tralee, would make the perfect Kerry team in the Dáil.

Closing date for those seeking the nomination to run for Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next general election is this Wednesday, July 31st.