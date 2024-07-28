Advertisement
News

Michael Cahill declares intention to seek Fianna Fáil general election nod

Jul 28, 2024 13:56 By radiokerrynews
Michael Cahill declares intention to seek Fianna Fáil general election nod
Image: Kerry County Council (X, formerly Twitter)
Share this article

Michael Cahill who received over 2,000 first preference votes in last month’s local elections, has declared his interest in running for the party in Kerry at the next General Election.

The councillor from Rossbeigh in mid-Kerry was re-elected to the Kenmare Municipal District on the first count, taking the second seat behind Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae.

In a letter published on social media, Cllr Michael Cahill said he should be chosen to run for  Fianna Fáil in the next general election.

Advertisement

He pointed out that he had received the highest first preference vote of a Fianna Fáil candidate in the county council elections in Kerry.

Michael Cahill said he believed he and Fianna Fail Minister Norma Foley, whose base is Tralee, would make the perfect Kerry team in the Dáil.

Closing date for those seeking the nomination to run for Fianna Fáil in Kerry at the next general election is this Wednesday, July 31st.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

UHK paid almost €600k over 10 years to consultants unable to take time off for on-call work
Advertisement
Gardaí patrolling Kerry beaches as part of summer policing plan
Dingle marine biologist says orange lobster found off Galway coast a one-in-a-million discovery
Advertisement

Recommended

Dingle marine biologist says orange lobster found off Galway coast a one-in-a-million discovery
UHK paid almost €600k over 10 years to consultants unable to take time off for on-call work
Gardaí patrolling Kerry beaches as part of summer policing plan
Cian Barrett to return to Kerry FC
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus