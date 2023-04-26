Two conferences focusing on transgender issues being held in Killarney

Two conferences focusing on transgender issues will take place in Killarney this week.

The European Professional Association of Transgender Health (Epath) conference will get underway in the Killarney Convention Centre today and it’ll run until Friday.

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) won the bid to host this conference.

The Genspect conference will take place in Killarney from Thursday until Saturday.

However, the exact venue for Genspect’s The Bigger Picture Conference hasn’t yet been announced.

