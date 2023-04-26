Advertisement
Two conferences focusing on transgender issues being held in Killarney

Apr 26, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
Two conferences focusing on transgender issues being held in Killarney
Two conferences focusing on transgender issues will take place in Killarney this week.

The European Professional Association of Transgender Health (Epath) conference will get underway in the Killarney Convention Centre today and it’ll run until Friday.

Transgender Equality Network Ireland (TENI) won the bid to host this conference.

The Genspect conference will take place in Killarney from Thursday until Saturday.

However, the exact venue for Genspect’s The Bigger Picture Conference hasn’t yet been announced.

Further information on the Epath event can be found here.

Additional information on the Genspect conference can be found here.

