Two awards for Killarney’s Muckross Park Hotel and the iNUA Collection

Aug 12, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney and its hotel group, the iNua Collection have won two awards.
Muckross Park Hotel, Killarney and its hotel group, the iNua Collection have won two awards.

They’re winner of the 2021 Health and Safety Excellence Award in Hotel and Leisure, for a strong commitment to the safety, health and welfare of employees and customers.

Muckross Park Hotel and the iNUA Collection also recently won the Excellence in Sustainability award at the Facility Management Awards 2021.

This recognises an outstanding sustainability initiative carried out over the past 12 months.

