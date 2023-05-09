Two awards for Kerry in National Final of Student Enterprise Awards

Kerry students took home two awards from the recent National Final of Student Enterprise Awards 2023.

The Kerry junior category entrants Clochaí Cneasta won third place in the junior category, with their decorated pebbles that spread positivity.

This team consists of Emma Horgan, Ellie Horgan, Blaithín Rahilly & Laoise McSweeney from Community College Castleisland.

The Kerry intermediate category entrant Modern Posture received a Best Stand Award in the intermediate category, for their portable, lightweight mobile phone stand.

The team consisted of Aisha Pabon, Grace McGowern, Niamh O’Donnell & Aoibhinn Walsh from Presentation Secondary School Castleisland.

The Kerry senior category winners Bright Minds, an app that aims to let students communicate with a teacher confidentially during a lesson, was also represented at the national final.

This business was set up by David Peskett & Shauna O’Keeffe from Castleisland Community College.

These awards are coordinated by the Local Authority Enterprise Offices.