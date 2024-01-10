Advertisement
Two arrested following drugs seizure of over €100,000 in South Kerry

Jan 10, 2024 08:12 By radiokerrynews
Two arrested following drugs seizure of over €100,000 in South Kerry
Over €100,000 worth of drugs has been seized in South Kerry and two people have been arrested.

A search operation took place in Kenmare yesterday.

This operation was carried out by personnel attached to the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and officials from Revenue.

It took place in Kenmare yesterday and Gardaí seized €115,000 in cannabis herb.

The two men, one aged in his teens and the other in his 20s, were arrested.

They are currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at a Garda Station in the Southern Region.

Gardaí says their investigations are ongoing.

