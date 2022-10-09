Tusla urgently seeking foster carers in Kerry

Tusla, the child and family agency, is urgently seeking foster carers in Kerry.

The agency says children and young people in the area urgently need the opportunity to be cared for in a loving and caring home.

It says the humanitarian crisis and the impact of COVID-19, has led to an increased demand for all types of care placements.

Advertisement

Information on how to apply to become a foster carer can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

For more information call 1800226771 or email [email protected]

https://www.tusla.ie/services/alternative-care/foster-care/?fbclid=IwAR0-QdFfa4x9nREY8Y3ggitZt7wRAxbUe10lH0x9HzVrxx7yYewM9Pt8GaY