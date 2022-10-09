Advertisement
Tusla urgently seeking foster carers in Kerry

Oct 9, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrynews
Tusla urgently seeking foster carers in Kerry
Tusla, the child and family agency, is urgently seeking foster carers in Kerry.

The agency says children and young people in the area urgently need the opportunity to be cared for in a loving and caring home.

It says the humanitarian crisis and the impact of COVID-19, has led to an increased demand for all types of care placements.

Information on how to apply to become a foster carer can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

For more information call 1800226771 or email [email protected]

https://www.tusla.ie/services/alternative-care/foster-care/?fbclid=IwAR0-QdFfa4x9nREY8Y3ggitZt7wRAxbUe10lH0x9HzVrxx7yYewM9Pt8GaY

