The turnout in Kerry for the family and carers referendums is now estimated to be at around 25%.

That's according to county registrar Padraig Burke who's responsible for the conduct of elections and referendums.

By 5pm, turnout was at 20% in Listowel, below 20% in Tralee, and at 28% in both Killarney and Kilgarvan.

County registrar Pádraig Burke says the voter turnout is low compared to previous referendums.

Around 112,000 people are entitled to vote in Kerry.

He says in past plebiscites, turnout in the county would have reached around 35% by 5pm.

Mr Burke hopes there'll be a teatime rush to boost turnout.

Polls close at 10pm.

The counting of votes in Kerry is due to get underway at 9am tomorrow in the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre.