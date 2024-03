The turnout in Kerry, so far, for both referendums is ranging between 10 and 15 per cent.

That's according to country registrar Padraig Burke.

He is responsible for the conduct of elections in Kerry.

Mr Burke says the voter turnout is lower compared to previous referendums.

He says up to midday in previous plebiscites, turnout in Kerry would have ranged from the late teens to around 20 per cent.