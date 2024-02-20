TUI Members at MTU Kerry are protesting this lunchtime against regional disparities in pay and conditions

Members of the Teachers Union of Ireland at MTU Kerry are protesting this lunchtime against regional disparities in pay and conditions.

The union, whose members include lecturers at third level, wants the Department of Further and Higher Education to treat all Technical Universities the same.

It claims Simon Harris's Department wants each TU to work separately, without recourse to national negotiation - an alleged breach in the collective agreement reached when ITs became TUs.

The Department disagrees.

Chairperson of the TUI's MTU Kerry branch, Dr. Therese Higgins says it has the mandate to escalate the industrial action if necessary:

The protest takes place between 1.15 – 1.55pm today at the gates to the north and south campuses.