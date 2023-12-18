Advertisement
News

Tributes paid to North Kerry woman who helped Allied Forces defeat Nazi Germany

Dec 18, 2023 09:39 By radiokerrynews
Tributes paid to North Kerry woman who helped Allied Forces defeat Nazi Germany
Maureen Sweeney née Flavin pictured with her late husband Ted. She took barometer readings and collated weather reports by Ted who was the lighthouse keeper at Blacksod, Co Mayo. The weather report they took on June 3rd, 1944 - Maureen's 21st birthday - influenced General Eisenhower's decision to launch D-Day three days later. Thank you to Fergus Sweeney for the photograph.
Share this article

Tributes are being paid to a North Kerry woman who helped change the course of world history and helped Allied Forces defeat Nazi Germany.

Knockanure-born Maureen Sweeney, whose maiden name was Flavin, was 21-years-old in June 1944 when she was working at a weather station in County Mayo.

She forecasted an impending storm from the station in Blacksod which supplied weather reports to Britain.

Advertisement

Her forecast delayed the timing of the D-Day landings and helped secure victory for the Allies.

She passed away yesterday in her 101st year.

In 2021, Maureen Sweeney was honoured by the US House of Representatives for her role in World War II.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Numbers on UHK waiting lists up 11% on last year
Advertisement
Woman airlifted from Glenbeigh GAA pitch
Kerry Lotto players win big over weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Numbers on UHK waiting lists up 11% on last year
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus