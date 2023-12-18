Tributes paid to North Kerry woman who helped Allied Forces defeat Nazi Germany

Tributes are being paid to a North Kerry woman who helped change the course of world history and helped Allied Forces defeat Nazi Germany.

Knockanure-born Maureen Sweeney, whose maiden name was Flavin, was 21-years-old in June 1944 when she was working at a weather station in County Mayo.

She forecasted an impending storm from the station in Blacksod which supplied weather reports to Britain.

Her forecast delayed the timing of the D-Day landings and helped secure victory for the Allies.

She passed away yesterday in her 101st year.

In 2021, Maureen Sweeney was honoured by the US House of Representatives for her role in World War II.