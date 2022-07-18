Advertisement
Tributes paid to man who died after getting into difficulty in Cromane Bay

Jul 18, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Tributes have been paid to the man whose body was recovered from the water in Killorglin last night.

Around 10 o'clock last night, emergency services were alerted that a man, in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water in Cromane Bay.

It's understood the man fell from a boat; he was taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, a friend of the deceased man, says the whole area is in a state of shock.

He says the deceased was a sincere gentleman, who was extremely hard-working.

Cllr Cahill says he sends his condolences to the man's family.

