Tributes paid to man who died after getting into difficulty in Cromane Bay

Tributes have been paid to the man whose body was recovered from the water in Killorglin last night.

Around 10 o'clock last night, emergency services were alerted that a man, in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water in Cromane Bay.

It's understood the man fell from a boat; he was taken from the water and pronounced dead a short time later.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, a friend of the deceased man, says the whole area is in a state of shock.

He says the deceased was a sincere gentleman, who was extremely hard-working.

Cllr Cahill says he sends his condolences to the man's family.