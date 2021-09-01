Tributes paid to Kerry businessman

Tributes are being paid to a well-known businessman in Kerry who passed away suddenly.

Christy Quill, who was originally from Ballingeary, Cork but had lived in Killarney for many years, was a key part of the Quill family business.

The company has outlets in Killarney, Kenmare, Dingle, Sneem and Cork.

The married father-of-five passed away on Sunday.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Niall Kelleher paid tribute to Mr Quill who was to the forefront of the Christmas in Killarney Festival.

Mr Kelleher said Mr Quill was a great man for getting work done, had a real get-up-and-go attitude and worked hard in his business and for the town.