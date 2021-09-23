Tributes paid following the passing of Donie Sheahan

Tributes have been paid following the passing of Donie Sheahan, who has died aged 95.

Donie Sheahan played an integral part in the growth and success of Dr Crokes, East Kerry and Kerry teams and in the development of Fitzgerald Stadium.

He was also the pharmacist for the Killarney District Hospital and St Columbanus’ Home for and played a leading role in the commercial development of the town.

Advertisement

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has described him as a legend in business, sporting and community life.

While on Terrace Talk in 2018, Donie spoke about his love of horse racing and recounted one of his favourite footballing memories, which involved Maurice Fitzgerald and the ’97 final.