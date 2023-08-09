Tributes paid following death of retired South Kerry coroner

One of the founders of a suicide prevention charity has paid tribute to the retired coroner for South Kerry, who has died.

Killarney solicitor, Terence Casey came to national prominence when he spoke about the extent of youth suicide a decade ago, and the need to address this personal and societal tragedy.

Terence Casey held the role of coroner for South Kerry up until May 2017.

In this position, the Killarney solicitor was often outspoken in trying to highlight and prevent suicide.

Elma Walsh is founder of the Donal Walsh #LiveLife Foundation, which was established to continue the message of her son, who died of cancer 10 years ago.

16-year-old Donal from Blennerville spent his last months reaching out to young people reminding them of the value of life.

Ms Walsh says some months after Donal's death, Terence Casey, who was South Kerry coroner, revealed that the incidence of suicide among young people had declined and he attributed this to Donal's message.

Ms Walsh said Terence Casey was always supportive of Donal's message and the work of the foundation, which continues to spread Donal’s message of hope.

If you're affected by these issues, you may contact the Samaritans any time at 116 123 or Pieta on 1800 247 247.