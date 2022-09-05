Tributes continue to pour in for 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead

Tributes are continuing to pour in for 13-year-old Jack de Bromhead, who died at the weekend.

The Waterford jockey, and son of trainer Henry de Bromhead, was killed when he fell from a horse at Glenbeigh Races on Saturday.

His parents have described him as "a one-of-a-kind child".

Maria O'Connor is the principal of Scoil Mhuire in Butlerstown, where Jack went to primary school.

Speaking to Beat News this morning, she says the entire school community is in shock:

Owen Byrne is the manager of Tramore Racecourse in Waterford.

He's a close friend of Jack's parents, Henry and Heather de Bromhead.