Tree of Light star to honour Killarney woman

Dec 2, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
Tree of Light star to honour Killarney woman
The highly coveted Benemerenti Medal, was bestode upon Mrs Rena Kennelly, by Fr Kieran O'Brien, ADM of St Mary's Cathedral, Killarney, at a special Mass on Monday night, santioned by Pope Francis and the Vatican in recognition for her years of service to the Cathedral - creating the beautiful life-size Christmas Crib for over 50 years, in the Cathedral. The annual crib is visited by parishes and visitors from all over the country every Christmas season. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
A Killarney woman who dedicated much of her life to the town will be honoured during the festive season.

 

The feature star on the Tree of Light in Killarney will be dedicated to the late artist Rena Kennelly.

She had been at the helm of that project every Christmas season since the Church was refurbished in the 1970s and her work was created using life-sizes figures, a striking stable full of animals, an artificial lake, fir trees and moss which she sourced herself.

 

Fittingly, she also helped create the state-of-the-art new crib – designed for a new generation – which was unveiled last year and she was also responsible for the

design of the wonderfully atmospheric sacred space in the cathedral.

 

Rena, who passed away last March, lived in Aghadoe, Killarney and formerly at Cleeny, Killarney and Ballymullen, Tralee.

 

For her incredible dedication, she received the coveted Benemerenti Medal in August 2022 which is the highest honour Pope Francis can bestow on a person for

services to the Church. She was also honoured with a civic award by Kerry County Council.

 

Chairman of the Christmas in Killarney Committee, Cllr Niall Kelleher, said the star dedication was a fitting tribute to a wonderful woman who is very fondly remembered

in the town.

 

“Rena was a wonderfully creative and gifted woman and we all saw her remarkable wok in the cathedral every year,” he said.

 

The Tree of Light and the feature star will be officially switched on after 6.15pm Mass in St Mary’s Cathedral on Monday, December 2nd.

 

 

 

