Advertisement
News

Festive Markets for Christmas in Killarney festival

Nov 21, 2024 13:43 By radiokerrynews
Festive Markets for Christmas in Killarney festival
Santa Claus makes his final appearance before he takes to the skies in the Christmas in Killarney Magic Parade in Killarney town on Friday night. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE Pic
Share this article

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce have announced the addition of a festive market to this year’s Christmas in Killarney festival.

The cabins will be located in the Fair Hill car park and will be open for business on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the 7th December.

A special Dine in Killarney event will take place on November 21st, with over 30 restaurants in the town offering three courses for €35.

Advertisement

The exciting project will be located in the Fair Hill car park in an initiative organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce – as part of its annual Christmas in Killarney celebrations – with the full support and backing of Kerry County Council and Killarney Municipal District Council.

“This is a very exciting development this year and we are all really looking forward to paying a visit and searching for that unique present for the season that’s in it,”

Chamber of Tourism and Commerce said.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council are giving the project full and enthusiastic backing and we’d like to thank them for that. All going well, this could become a regular feature in

Killarney at Christmastime”.

The cabins will be up and running and open for business from 3pm to 7pm on Fridays, 2pm to 8pm on Saturdays and 2pm to 7pm on Sundays.

Advertisement

The Dine in Killarney initiative is a way for restaurants to say thank you to their loyal customers throughout the year and it all adds a little extra sparkle to the lead-up to the season of goodwill.

This year’s participating restaurants are Bricin, Cafe Du Parc, Cronin’s, Danu at the Brehon, The Flesk, FIADH at the Gleneagle, Hannigan’s Bar and Restaurant, Harrow, Hilliard's, Kate Kearney's Cottage, Kayne's Bar and Brasserie, Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company, Killarney Oaks Hotel, Kitty Ó Sé's, Mad Monk, Mill Bar and Brasserie, MIZU, Murphy Brownes, O'Donoghue Public House, Rozzers, Tango Street Food, Tatler Jack, Candle Room at The Killarney Royal, Garden Room at The Great Southern, Ivy Lounge at The Victoria, The Lane at The Ross, Old Killarney Inn, The Porterhouse, The Tan Yard, Vendricks.}

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Seven Kerry stores honoured for retail excellence
Advertisement
Labour’s Kerry candidate says his party will address garda recruitment and retention if elected
Fianna Fáil election candidate urges government to remove means testing for carer’s allowance
Advertisement

Recommended

Mageean To Use Injury As The Fuel To Fire In LA
Individual All Stars A Sign Of Strong Team Effort
Sherwood Not Available For Munster Semi Final
Firies Ready For Semi Final
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus