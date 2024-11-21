Festive Markets for Christmas in Killarney festival

The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce have announced the addition of a festive market to this year’s Christmas in Killarney festival.

The cabins will be located in the Fair Hill car park and will be open for business on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from the 7th December.

A special Dine in Killarney event will take place on November 21st, with over 30 restaurants in the town offering three courses for €35.

Advertisement

The exciting project will be located in the Fair Hill car park in an initiative organised by Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce – as part of its annual Christmas in Killarney celebrations – with the full support and backing of Kerry County Council and Killarney Municipal District Council.

“This is a very exciting development this year and we are all really looking forward to paying a visit and searching for that unique present for the season that’s in it,”

Chamber of Tourism and Commerce said.

Advertisement

“Kerry County Council are giving the project full and enthusiastic backing and we’d like to thank them for that. All going well, this could become a regular feature in

Killarney at Christmastime”.

The cabins will be up and running and open for business from 3pm to 7pm on Fridays, 2pm to 8pm on Saturdays and 2pm to 7pm on Sundays.

Advertisement

The Dine in Killarney initiative is a way for restaurants to say thank you to their loyal customers throughout the year and it all adds a little extra sparkle to the lead-up to the season of goodwill.

This year’s participating restaurants are Bricin, Cafe Du Parc, Cronin’s, Danu at the Brehon, The Flesk, FIADH at the Gleneagle, Hannigan’s Bar and Restaurant, Harrow, Hilliard's, Kate Kearney's Cottage, Kayne's Bar and Brasserie, Killarney Brewing and Distilling Company, Killarney Oaks Hotel, Kitty Ó Sé's, Mad Monk, Mill Bar and Brasserie, MIZU, Murphy Brownes, O'Donoghue Public House, Rozzers, Tango Street Food, Tatler Jack, Candle Room at The Killarney Royal, Garden Room at The Great Southern, Ivy Lounge at The Victoria, The Lane at The Ross, Old Killarney Inn, The Porterhouse, The Tan Yard, Vendricks.}