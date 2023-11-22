Advertisement
Tree of light star to honour former Mayor of Killarney

Nov 22, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
The star on the Christmas Tree of Light in Killarney will be dedicated to the late Paul Coghlan.

The former Fine Gael senator passed away last June at the age of 79.

Mr Coghlan was previously a two-time Mayor of Killarney, a Kerry County Councillor and a former president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce.

He was also a long-serving member of Seanad Éireann from 1997 to 2020.

The tree will be officially switched on next Tuesday (November 28th) following the 6.15pm mass in St Mary’s Cathedral.

Parish Administrator, Fr Kieran O’Brien, said there will be a short prayer service at 6.45pm to remember the former Mayor of Killarney.

Independent report notes Shannon Airport’s contribution to economy
