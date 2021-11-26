Advertisement
Tree of Light is set to be lit up in Killarney

Nov 26, 2021 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Tree of Light is set to be lit up in Killarney
Tree of Light…inspite of Storm Atiyah, at a test run ahead of Kerry’s Red Alert on Sunday, Tree Surgeons Billy Tangney and Dan Kissane along with electricians and organisers, Dylan Hayes, Aidan Kennedy and Terence Mulcahy, lit the 3,000 lightweight, energy efficient bulbs on the iconic Californian Redwood tree on the grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney. It is set to become the main focal point for the Christmas in Killarney celebrations, which will come to life every evening at 4.00pm over the Christmas season.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC/Issued 08712/2019
The Christmas in Killarney Tree of Light is set to be lit up on December the 1st.

The 100ft Californian Redwood tree will be located on the grounds of St Mary's Cathedral and will feature over 4,500 bulbs.

The public is invited to contribute to shine a light for those they wish to remember or thank this Christmas; bulbs can be bought and certificates downloaded online at christmasinkillarney.com or in local shops.

The first of the Christmas parades will take place this Saturday at 6pm, from Fitzgerald Stadium.

 

 

