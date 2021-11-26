Tree of Light is set to be lit up in Killarney

The Christmas in Killarney Tree of Light is set to be lit up on December the 1st.

The 100ft Californian Redwood tree will be located on the grounds of St Mary's Cathedral and will feature over 4,500 bulbs.

The public is invited to contribute to shine a light for those they wish to remember or thank this Christmas; bulbs can be bought and certificates downloaded online at christmasinkillarney.com or in local shops.

Advertisement

The first of the Christmas parades will take place this Saturday at 6pm, from Fitzgerald Stadium.