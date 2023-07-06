Advertisement
Traveller community to honour heritage at Tralee event today

Jul 6, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrynews
The Traveller community will honour its heritage and achievements in Tralee today as part of Traveller Pride celebrations.

Kerry Travellers Health and Community Development Project is hosting an event in Paric an Phiarsaigh, Denny Street, Tralee from 10.30am to 3pm today.

There’ll be a display of traditional crafts such as tin smithing, beady pockets, and paper flowers, along with a traditional wagon on site.

Lifetime achievement awards will be presented to members of the community aged 80 and over.

The Traveller Pride celebrations will continue next week with a Mass on the theme of health and wellbeing, next Tuesday, (July 11th) at 4pm in the St Mary’s Cathedral, Killarney.

