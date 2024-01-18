Advertisement
News

Transforming to secure a sustainable future is theme of Cantillon 2024

Jan 18, 2024
Transforming to secure a sustainable future is theme of Cantillon 2024
Pictured at the MTU Kerry Campus for the launch Cantillon 2024 which takes place March 7th at Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee are Shane McGibney Chief Business Transformation Officer​ with Kerry Group; Grett O'Connor, television producer, presenter, and communications coach; Padraig McGillicuddy, proprietor of Ballygarry Estate; and Professor Maggie Cusack President of Munster Technological University. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Transforming to secure a sustainable future is the theme of this year’s Cantillon conference.

Now in its tenth year, it’s named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon.

It’s organised by Munster Technological University Kerry, and will take place on March 7th at Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee.

The event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, scholars, and innovators to explore innovative solutions and strategies for building a sustainable future.

Tickets for Cantillon 2024 are available to purchase here.

 

