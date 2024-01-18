Transforming to secure a sustainable future is the theme of this year’s Cantillon conference.

Now in its tenth year, it’s named after the pioneering 18th century economist from Ballyheigue, Richard Cantillon.

It’s organised by Munster Technological University Kerry, and will take place on March 7th at Ballygarry Estate Hotel, Tralee.

The event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, scholars, and innovators to explore innovative solutions and strategies for building a sustainable future.

Tickets for Cantillon 2024 are available to purchase here.