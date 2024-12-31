Advertisement
Tralee’s New Year’s Eve Street Party to go ahead this evening as planned

Dec 31, 2024 16:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee’s New Year’s Eve Street Party will go ahead this evening as planned.

Tralee Chamber Alliance in partnership with Kerry County Council organised the free family-friendly event.

Festivities are due to begin at 6 o'clock this evening on Denny Street, hosted by Brian Hurley, with a firework display from 7pm.

The New Year’s celebration will offer live music and entertainment as well as a draw for a €1,000 Corcoran’s Furniture & Carpet gift voucher.

Entry for the draw is via stamp collection from participating locations in December, led by Seamus the Elf.

Traffic and parking restrictions will be in place.

Denny Street and part of Ivy Terrace will be closed from 4pm to 8PM on New Year's Eve.

There will be no parking on Denny Street from 8am on December 31st until the event concludes.

The event is free and open to all.

Mayor Mikey Sheehysays “Celebrating the New Year in the heart of Tralee, surrounded by the excitement of our incredible community, is truly special. This year’s New Year’s Eve Street Party offers a wonderful opportunity for families, friends, and visitors to come together and celebrate what makes Tralee so unique. It’s a fantastic way to ring in the new year and embrace the spirit of our town.”

Colette O’Connor, CEO of Tralee Chamber has said “New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect on the past year and celebrate what makes Tralee so special. This street party is a great way for all of us to come together and welcome in 2025.”

 

