Kerry County Council is inviting applications for the Community Involvement Scheme for 2025 and 2026.

This scheme encourages a joint approach with local residents and landowners for the restoration of public roads, mainly local or cul-de-sac roads.

The scheme will be based on community contributions within the range of 10% to 20%.

Application forms and full details of the scheme are available online or from the Roads & Transportation Department.

The closing date for completed applications is the 18th of October and should be addressed to the Roads & Transportation Department, at the Kerry County Council Buildings in Tralee.