Tralee women’s support group asks council to provide fit-for-purpose building

A women’s support group based in Tralee is asking for Kerry County Council to provide them with a new home.

Secretary of the Phoenix Women’s Centre, Sheila Martin, spoke to councillors in the Tralee Municipal District at its recent meeting.

She said the organisation’s current set up, which involves renting two buildings, restricts it from running workshops or activities.

The call comes ahead of the opening of a women's shed tomorrow morning, from which the centre will operate one day a week.

The Phoenix Women’s Centre in Tralee is a support group set up in 2018 to engage, educate, and empower women in Kerry.

In a deputation to Tralee Municipal District councillors yesterday, secretary Sheila Martin said the organisation currently rents its current office in Market Place in the town.

The centre will also be renting the Pipers Band Hall in the town centre one day per week, from which they will be running their new women's shed.

This is opening for the first time tomorrow morning at 10:30am.

However, Phoenix Women’s Centre wants to expand on its range of services and activities from a central facility which they don't have to rent.

Sheila Martin asked the council, through the Tralee MD office, if it could provide a fit-for-purpose building to provide more workshops, and programmes.

She also said it was important for women to have a central place to come that’s open on a daily basis, where they know they won’t be judged, and where they can learn, engage and gain confidence.

All councillors spoke very positively about the work done by the centre, but Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane said finding a building would be the challenge involved.

Sheila Martin inquired about using a section of the Island of Geese site.

Independent councillor Sam Locke replied that while part of the site is reserved for community space, an alternative would be better as that would not come into use for another couple of years down the line.

Tralee Municipal District manager, Niamh O’Sullivan, said she could not commit to anything at the meeting but said the office will engage closely with the centre to identify a building.

Rita O'Sullivan Crean from Phoenix Women's Centre, is encouraging women to attend the opening of its new shed tomorrow morning.