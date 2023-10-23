Tralee woman who recovered from cancer backs increased funding for vital patient helpline

A Tralee garda who underwent cancer treatment has described a patient helpline as a life-saver, amid calls for funding to expand the service.

Mary Gardiner, who’s originally from Cork but lives in Tralee, was diagnosed with breast cancer in early 2022 and was given the all-clear earlier this year.

The Irish Examiner reports an extra €2.4 million is urgently needed to increase access to a nursing helpline for cancer patients with complications, to a 24-hour service.

The helpline provides the patients with a nurse to answer their questions and provide support, with a follow-up call if required, meaning they do not have to present at emergency departments.

Mary Gardiner says the service is absolutely vital for anyone suffering with cancer.