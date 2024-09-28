Advertisement
Tralee woman named Best Dressed at Listowel Races

Sep 28, 2024 15:15 By radiokerrynews
Tralee woman named Best Dressed at Listowel Races
Bukola Duyile, from Tralee winner of the McElligotts- KIA Listowel Races Best Dressed Lady with from left, Patrick McElligott, judges Rosanna Davison and Heidi Higgins and Declan O'Hara, McElligott's at Ladies Day on Friday. Photo: Don MacMonagle Photo from Listowel Races Further info Orla Diffily - email: [email protected] PRESS RELEASE: All that shimmers É Bukola Duyile shimmers in gold to win the McElligotts Kia Ladies Day at Listowel Harvest Races Bukola Duyile stuck gold when Ladies Day judges international top model and author Rosanna Davison and award-winning fashion designer Heidi Higgins spotted her shimmering in the warm September Sunshine at the Ladies Day at Listowel Races (Friday 27th September) and awarded her the coveted title of the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady 2024. Bukola from Tralee, designed and personally made her peplum style trouser suit, accessorised with a matching headpiece she rented from Marc Millinery and shoes and bag by Valentino. She won a trip for two to New York, staying in the iconic Fitzpatrick Hotel in Manhattan, with spending money! The winner of the Most Creative Hat was Mary OÕSullivan from Cork, wearing a statement pink embellished headpiece by Caithriona King millinery and she received a cheque for Û1,000. The winner of the Most Contemporary Outfit was Sarah-Anne McCarthy from Cork and she received Û500 for her beautiful black and white ensemble rented from completethelook.ie. Each of the 10 finalists received an amazing gift bag kindly sponsored by McGuires Pharmacy in Listowel. After a week of changeable weather, bumper crowds of 28,704 enjoyed the sunshine and sensational style of Ladies Day on the penultimate day of the Listowel Harvest Racing Festival. For more follow #listowelraces or visit www.listowelraces.ie This is the 10th year of McElligottsÕ sponsorship of this prestigious fashion event and they were delighted to once again welcome on board Kia as official event co-sponsors. The 166th Listowel Harvest Racing Festival ran from Sunday 22nd to Saturday 28th of September and featured top-quality national hunt and flat racing and 5 dedicated fashion competitions over the week. Ends Images Don MacMonagle [email protected] Issued by Orla Diffily, Upfront PR
Bukola Duyile from Tralee was the winner of the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races Ladies Day yesterday.

Bukola won a Trip for Two to New York, after Judges: International Top Model and Author Rosanna Davison and award-winning Fashion Designer Heidi Higgins spotted her.

The winner of the Most Creative Headpiece was Mary O’Sullivan from Co. Cork who received a cheque for €1000.

Sarah-Anne McCarthy from Cork was the winner of the Most Contemporary Outfit, she received a cheque for €500.

Almost 29,000 people attended Ladies day at Listowel Races yesterday.

Bukola Duyile, from Tralee winner of the McElligotts- KIA Listowel Races Best Dressed Lady at Ladies Day on Friday.
Photo: Don MacMonagle

