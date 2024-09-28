Bukola Duyile from Tralee was the winner of the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races Ladies Day yesterday.
Bukola won a Trip for Two to New York, after Judges: International Top Model and Author Rosanna Davison and award-winning Fashion Designer Heidi Higgins spotted her.
The winner of the Most Creative Headpiece was Mary O’Sullivan from Co. Cork who received a cheque for €1000.
Sarah-Anne McCarthy from Cork was the winner of the Most Contemporary Outfit, she received a cheque for €500.
Almost 29,000 people attended Ladies day at Listowel Races yesterday.
