Air ambulance called to Listowel Racecourse yesterday

Sep 27, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrynews
Air ambulance called to Listowel Racecourse yesterday
Photo: communityairambulance.ie/
The air ambulance was called to Listowel Racecourse yesterday evening as two medical emergencies' took place around the same time.

One individual, who is well-known in the racing industry, took ill outside the parade ring while watching the action on the big screen.

Another person needed medical attention in the first aid centre in the vicinity of the owners' and trainers' bar.

Racing was suspended as the two racegoers were treated by the emergency services, but ultimately the air ambulance was not needed.

Both individuals are said to be doing well.

Day six of the Listowel Harvest Festival continues today, with Ladies Day expected to draw large crowds.

You can catch all the action here on Radio Kerry, with the first race off at 2:05pm.

