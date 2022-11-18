Advertisement
Tralee woman hopeful of final resolution to thalidomide survivors’ concerns

Nov 18, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Tralee woman hopeful of final resolution to thalidomide survivors' concerns
The Irish Thalidomide Association marking the 60th anniversary of the international withdrawal of the drug
It's hoped a process to address the concerns of thalidomide survivors in Ireland will be completed in the coming months.

That’s according to Jacqui Browne from Tralee, who's a member on the committee of the Irish Thalidomide Association, which met with the Taoiseach yesterday.

Thalidomide was a drug made by German manufacturer, Grunenthal; it was used in the 1950s and 60s to treat morning sickness.

It was later found to severely impact the foetus, resulting in babies being born without limbs or with foreshortened limbs, as well as other impairments and injuries.

Micheál Martin said this process to address the concerns of thalidomide survivors will begin on December 1st and that an independent chair would be appointed to oversee it.

Jacqui Browne is hopeful of a final resolution to their issues in the coming months, and thanks the people of Kerry for their support.

