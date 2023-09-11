Tralee woman describes experience of Moroccan earthquake

A Tralee woman who was holidaying in Morocco has been describing her experience of the earthquake that has killed at least 2,500 people.

Selena Ross was in Agadir which is almost 250 kilometres from Marrakesh - the region most affected by the 6.8-magnitude quake.

Friday was the last night of the holidays for Ms Ross and her two teenage sons.

They were out for dinner when the restaurant’s tables and benches began to shake.

Ms Ross first thought it was a gas explosion.

They went back to their hotel where they were greeted by fleeing tourists.

Selena Ross and her sons opted to wait on the beach with some other tourists.

There were no further quakes so after an hour-and-an-half they asked security staff if they could return to their rooms.

Ms Ross, who’s now back in Kerry, told Deirdre Walsh on TalkAbout what happened.