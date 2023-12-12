Tralee Taxi Association says insurance and licensing changes would help address taxi shortage

Insurance costs and the licensing system are some of the issues currently affecting the ways the government can tackle the current taxi shortage.

That’s according to Terry Boyle of the Tralee Taxi Association, who was speaking after a coalition from the tourism, hospitality and enterprise sectors formed a lobby to address the shortage.

The Taxis for Ireland coalition claims the shortage is damaging its industries.

Terry Boyle says young Irish people no longer see taxi driving as a way to make a living, and the youngest driver they have in Tralee is in his 40s.

Taxis for Ireland, which includes transport apps Uber and Bolt, is urging the government to make changes to make it easier for such enterprises to enter the industry.

Terry Boyle says further de-regulation of the taxi market is not the way to go, but reducing insurance costs and looking at licensing would help.