Advertisement
News

Tralee Sports Complex pool to reopen at end of the month

Mar 12, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Sports Complex pool to reopen at end of the month
The roof of the Tralee Sports Complex collapsed this morning, Image from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly.
Share this article

The pool in the Tralee Sports Complex will reopen at the end of the month.

The centre has been closed since January 6th after a section of the roof fell inwards over the sports hall.

The partial roof collapse was caused by heavy snowfall and no one was injured as the complex was closed at the time.

Advertisement

The Tralee Sports Complex is co-owned by the Kerry Education and Training Board and Kerry County Council.

The board of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre met yesterday and agreed to reopen the pool on March 31st.

Chair of the board Jim Finucane says a lot of work has already been undertaken at the complex including the demolition of the sports hall.

Advertisement

He says once the pool is reopen, the focus will move to replacing the sports hall:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister Norma Foley begins five-day trip to London for St Patrick’s Day celebrations
Advertisement
Waterville councillor increasingly optimistic Butler Arms Hotel will reopen
Government called on to change its approach to healthcare in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Waterville councillor increasingly optimistic Butler Arms Hotel will reopen
Five Kerry nominees for the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards 2025
Ireland South MEP says the government should have a referendum on our triple lock
Woods Facing Further Delay In PGA Tour Return
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus