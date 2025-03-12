Tralee Sports Complex pool to reopen at end of the month

The pool in the Tralee Sports Complex will reopen at the end of the month.

The centre has been closed since January 6th after a section of the roof fell inwards over the sports hall.

The partial roof collapse was caused by heavy snowfall and no one was injured as the complex was closed at the time.

Advertisement

The Tralee Sports Complex is co-owned by the Kerry Education and Training Board and Kerry County Council.

The board of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre met yesterday and agreed to reopen the pool on March 31st.

Chair of the board Jim Finucane says a lot of work has already been undertaken at the complex including the demolition of the sports hall.

Advertisement

He says once the pool is reopen, the focus will move to replacing the sports hall: