Specialist demolition firm begins work on Tralee Sports Complex

A specialist demotion firm has begun removing rubble and securing Tralee Sports Complex.

The complex has been closed since January 6th when a section of the roof collapsed following heavy snowfall.

The chair of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre says work by the firm began today and it will secure the safety of the site.

Jim Finucane says while the firm removes rubble and other works, engineers will carry out a survey of mechanical and electrical infrastructure in the pool area of Tralee Sports Complex.

He says within the next week or two, the survey should indicate as to when the swimming pool could be reopened.

The Tralee Sports Complex has over 1,400 members and is used by many sports clubs and schools, not only in Tralee, but throughout the whole county.