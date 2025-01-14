Specialists engineers visit Tralee Sports Complex following partial collapse of roof

Specialists engineers have been appointed and have visited the Tralee Sports Complex, following the partial collapse of the roof earlier this month.

Before 7am on January 6th, a section of the roof, over the sports hall, fell inwards due to heavy snowfall.

The Tralee Sports Complex was closed at the time and no one was injured.

An update on the situation was provided at yesterday's Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The Tralee Sports Complex, which has been running since 1977, is co-owned by the Kerry Education and Training Board and Kerry County Council.

It has been closed to the public since January 6th.

At the Tralee MD meeting an update from former councillor and chair of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, Jim Finucane was read out.

In it he stated that communication between the insurance company has been ongoing and that an assessor and specialist engineers have been appointed and they’ve visited the site.

He said specialists engineers will advise the board going forward.

Jim Finucane acknowledged the quick response of the emergency services, Kerry County Council and the fire department and the complex staff for their efforts and ongoing commitment.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Terry O’Brien, who is also a board member of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, says he has never seen snow like what fell in the days around the roof collapse in all his life.

He says the board has plans to extend the complex and he is hopefully these will be expedited.

Cllr O’Brien acknowledged the importance of the facility for Tralee and for the entire county; he says they just want it back as soon as they can, adding the public are dying to have it back open again.

Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly is also a board member at the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre.