The construction of Tralee skate park is to begin on March 1st.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley asked for an update on the project at the recent meeting of Tralee Municipal District.

Kerry County Council's executive said the appointed contractor for the project, Bencrete Ltd, has only recommenced operations in Ireland following significand delays caused by Covid-19 and Brexit.

The construction of the park will be weather dependent.