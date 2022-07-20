Tralee sexual assault case adjourned until tomorrow

The trial of a man accused with sexual assault in Tralee Circuit Court has been adjourned until tomorrow morning.

A 24 year old man is accused of committing six counts of sexual assault on a teenager, while he was also a teenager, on dates between 2011 and 2013.

The complainant was aged between 12 and 14 when the incidents are alleged to have occurred in several locations in Tralee.

Closing arguments for both the State and the defence have now been delivered.

Miss Justice Catherine Staines has adjourned until tomorrow morning when she will direct the jury to proceed in their deliberations.