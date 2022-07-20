Advertisement
News

Tralee sexual assault case adjourned until tomorrow

Jul 20, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Tralee sexual assault case adjourned until tomorrow Tralee sexual assault case adjourned until tomorrow
Share this article

The trial of a man accused with sexual assault in Tralee Circuit Court has been adjourned until tomorrow morning.

A 24 year old man is accused of committing six counts of sexual assault on a teenager, while he was also a teenager, on dates between 2011 and 2013.

The complainant was aged between 12 and 14 when the incidents are alleged to have occurred in several locations in Tralee.

Advertisement

Closing arguments for both the State and the defence have now been delivered.

Miss Justice Catherine Staines has adjourned until tomorrow morning when she will direct the jury to proceed in their deliberations.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus