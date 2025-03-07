Tralee Parkrun dedicated to woman who died following collision

This weekend’s Tralee Parkrun will be dedicated to Anila Mucaj, who died after a collision last weekend.

Anila Mucaj, who was aged in her 40s, died following the collision which involved an SUV and three pedestrians on the N86, Canal road on Sunday morning.

Ms Mucaj was a keen runner and was a member of the Born To Run club.

Organisers of the Tralee Parkrun have announced they’ll dedicate the event, which takes place tomorrow at 9.30am at Tralee Town Park, to Anila.

The organisers say they continue to hold the memory of Anila close to their hearts, and that their thoughts remain with her family and friends at this sad and difficult time.