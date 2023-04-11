Tralee nominated for Best Kept Towns competition

Tralee has been nominated to take part in this year’s Ireland’s Best Kept Towns competition.

The county town is an entrant in the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category, and the judging criteria is similar to that of the Tidy Towns competition.

Adjudication will take place during May, with the results being announced in June at a ceremony in Dublin.

Chair of Tralee Tidy Towns, Brendan O'Brien, says a big effort is needed, and they’ll require as many volunteers as possible to help. To get involved, email [email protected]

They’re also appealing to members of the business and residential community to keep their own areas looking as well as possible.

