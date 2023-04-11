Advertisement
News

Tralee nominated for Best Kept Towns competition

Apr 11, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Tralee nominated for Best Kept Towns competition Tralee nominated for Best Kept Towns competition
L-R: Joan O'Regan, Niamh O'Sullivan (Tralee MD Manager), Jim Garvey (SuperValu), Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Brendan O'Brien (Chair, Tralee Tidy Towns), Colette O'Connor (Tralee Chamber Alliance), Ann Marie Fuller, Anne Connolly.
Share this article

Tralee has been nominated to take part in this year’s Ireland’s Best Kept Towns competition.

The county town is an entrant in the Best Kept Large Urban Centre category, and the judging criteria is similar to that of the Tidy Towns competition.

Adjudication will take place during May, with the results being announced in June at a ceremony in Dublin.

Advertisement

Chair of Tralee Tidy Towns, Brendan O'Brien, says a big effort is needed, and they’ll require as many volunteers as possible to help. To get involved, email [email protected]

They’re also appealing to members of the business and residential community to keep their own areas looking as well as possible.

 

Advertisement

L-R: Brendan O'Brien (Chair, Tralee Tidy Towns), Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Niamh O'Sullivan (Tralee MD Manager), Anne-Marie Fuller (Tralee Tidy Towns)

 

Advertisement

 

L-R: Joan O'Regan, Niamh O'Sullivan (Tralee MD Manager), Jim Garvey (SuperValu), Cllr Mikey Sheehy, Brendan O'Brien (Chair, Tralee Tidy Towns), Colette O'Connor (Tralee Chamber Alliance), Ann Marie Fuller, Anne Connolly.
Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus