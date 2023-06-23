Tralee montessori is first Tusla-accredited outdoor pre-school in Ireland

A Tralee montessori has become the first Tusla-accredited outdoor pre-school in Ireland.

Mounthawk Montessori School has developed its Casa Dei Bambini Outdoor Montessori Schools and Gardens, which were officially opened by Minister for Education, Norma Foley.

The facility came about after the school’s CEO and founder, Susan Quirke Crowley, was inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education in Italy.

Mounthawk Montessori School was also recently awarded three-in-a-row All-Ireland Business Foundation Business All-Star Accreditation.

Susan Quirke Crowley says, as well as Tusla awarding Casa Dei Bambini the first accreditation for an outdoor pre-school in Ireland, it will be used as a basis for new industry regulations.

You can listen back to an interview on In Business with Susan Quirke Crowley of Mounthawk Montessori School, and Elaine Carroll, CEO of the All-Ireland Business Foundation here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfrBQ9UiA-4