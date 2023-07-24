Advertisement
Tralee Meals on Wheels move to new home and launch new website

Jul 24, 2023 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Meals on Wheels move to new home and launch new website
Tralee Meals on Wheels have moved to a new home in the town.

After 53 years operating from their base in Ozanam House, the service has moved to the Community Development Building in Rock Street.

Meals on Wheels delivers over 15,000 meals to the local community, with the demand for services expected to rise.

The volunteer run service have built a new kitchen, with all new equipment; launched a new website; and plan to establish a community café in Tralee.

Paddy Kevane, from St Vincent de Paul Tralee, says the launch will futureproof the service for the people of the town.

 

As part of the launch, Tralee Meals on Wheels have joined forces with Snap4Meals to launch a charity loyalty app.

Ben Keohane for Snap4Meals explains how the app works

More information on Tralee Meals on Wheels new home and webiste can be found here .

