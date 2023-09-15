Advertisement
Tralee man who dined in Bordeaux restaurant at centre of botulism investigation counts his blessings

Sep 15, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Tralee man who dined in Bordeaux restaurant at centre of botulism investigation counts his blessings
A Kerry man and his friends were counting their blessings this week, after it emerged they dined in the same restaurant in France, as an Irish couple who contracted botulism.

A 32-year-old woman who was on her honeymoon has since died from the deadly food poisoning, while her Irish husband is in intensive care in Paris.

It's understood they ate sardines in the French/Chinese restaurant in Bordeaux, that's at the centre of the botulism investigation.

Jay Galvin from Tralee Rugby Club is in France for the Rugby World Cup, and while he dined in the same restaurant on the same night, he didn't order the sardines.

He told Radio Kerry news that there was nothing in the restaurant on the night, to indicate that food or hygiene standards were low:

