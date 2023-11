A Tralee man is today standing trial for allegedly hitting another man in the eye with a hammer.

37-year-old Malcolm Kelly of 83 Spa Road, Tralee, allegedly struck the man on the 18th January 2018.

The alleged assault took place on the River Lee walkway, which is the passageway behind the Aqua Dome and cinema.A jury of nine men and three women was sworn in yesterday.

The trial began before Judge Sinéad Behan at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court this morning.