Tralee man sentenced to six months for burglary and drugs possession

A Tralee man has been sentenced to six months in prison for several charges relating to burglary and drugs possession.

23 year-old Stephen McCarthy of 84 Rahoonane, appeared before Tralee District Court; he has 53 previous convictions.

Advertisement

On 3rd May, last year, Stephen McCarthy, along with two others, broke into the main site where Kerry County Council stores its vehicles.

Advertisement

The court heard they started a lorry with the intention of driving it through the yard gate, but it failed to restart.

Mr McCarthy stole items from a car, including oils worth €100; the two other suspects were never identified.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters said the most serious offence was Mr McCarthy’s conviction for the sale and supply of heroin worth €275.

Advertisement

He was also found in possession of €175 worth of benzodiazepine, and cannabis worth €40, and was later charged with driving without insurance and driving while disqualified.

Solicitor Brendan Ahern said while blame shouldn’t be shifted from Mr McCarthy, he has a history of following others, and is addicted to heroin, but his co-operation and guilty plea should be taken into account.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters sentenced Stephen McCarthy to six months in prison for sale or supply of heroin, and five months for burglary.

He gave three months for each motoring offence, and a €400 fine for public order breaches; all sentences are to be served concurrently.