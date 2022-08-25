Tralee man sent forward for trial on fraud charges

A Tralee man has been sent forward for trial on charges in relation to committing deception totalling close to one million euro.

41 year old David McMahon was arrested at Dublin Airport earlier this month and is facing six charges.

The charges against Mr McMahon involve alleged dishonest inducement by deception and the use of false instrument, to wit a letter, to the prejudice of a person or persons.

The alleged offences occurred in 2018. Some of the charges relate to allegedly dishonestly inducing bank managers to lodge money into an account in the name of Premier Irish Golf Tours.

The sums involve range from €30,000 to €600,000.

Tralee District Court was told that the Book of Evidence has been served and the DPP has approved Mr McMahon being sent forward for trial.

Mr Mc Mahon's solicitor Pádraig O’Connell said his client would continue to comply with previous bail conditions including signing on daily at Tralee Garda Station and surrendering his passport.

Judge Alec Gabbett sent Mr Mc Mahon forward for trial at the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.