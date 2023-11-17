Advertisement
Tralee man says six year waiting list to see eye specialist at CUH is scandalous

Nov 17, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man who lost his sight in one eye after an unprovoked assault, says he was told there was a six-year-waiting list to see an eye specialist in Cork University Hospital.

Eleven years ago Donal O’Mahony and his late partner Derry Horan were attacked by three teenagers in a random assault close to their home in Caherslee.

Mr O'Mahony was attacked with a knuckle duster and lost sight in one eye as a result.

He says doctors are snowed under by their work load, and need more assistance from the HSE to tackle the delays.

In response, Cork University Hospital told Radio Kerry, that CUH is not in a position to comment on individual cases.

Cork University Hospital says "the waiting list for new patients to see an ophthalmologist has reduced significantly through the hard work of the ophthalmology and outpatient teams, from 6.5 years in September 2022 to less than 4 years by the end of November 2023.

CUH acknowledges that this is still far too long and is working diligently to improve this position.

With persistent focus on seeing the patients who are waiting the longest, while also seeing patients whose needs are clinically urgent, we hope to see a further substantial reduction in the waiting list in the coming months.”

