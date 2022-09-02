Advertisement
Tralee man remanded in custody on arson charges

Sep 2, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee man who breached his bail conditions has been further remanded in custody in relation to two charges of arson.

48-year-old David Horan, with an address at Bawnboy, Tralee is facing charges in relation to damaging property at Cúl Doire Tralee and timber logs at Ballymacquinn, Ardfert on August 18th .

Mr Horan was originally given bail at a previous sitting of Tralee District Court but breached one of the conditions by contacting the injured party.

Gardaí objected to any further request for bail because of this and because the value of the property damaged by Mr Horan is likely to be high.

Judge Alec Gabbett remanded Mr Horan in custody to Cork Prison to appear again before Tralee District Court by video link on September 7th.

 

