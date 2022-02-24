Tralee man remanded in custody in relation to drugs possession

A Tralee man has been remanded in custody following the seizure of benzodiazepines and cannabis.

23 year-old Stephen McCarthy of 84 Rahoonane, Tralee is facing five charges contrary to sections three and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

He is also facing several offences relating to the Road Traffic Act 1961.

On March 25th last year, Stephen McCarthy was charged with two counts of possession of drugs for sale and supply, following the seizure of benzodiazepines and diamorphine.

He was also charged with three counts of simple possession of drugs, including the aforementioned, as well as cannabis herb.

Mr McCarthy is also charged with five counts of unlawfully entering a stationery vehicle on Rock Street on May 3rd last year.

On the same date, he is accused of burglary, allegedly stealing oils, a jacket and gloves at the same address.

Gardaí also charged Mr McCarthy with unlawfully entering a mechanically propelled vehicle.

He was refused bail and is due before Tralee District Court again on March 2nd.