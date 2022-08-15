Tralee man accused of committing deception totally almost €1m remanded on bail

A Tralee man who’s been charged with committing deception totalling close to a million euro has been remanded on bail.

Former golf tournament operator David McMahon was arrested on foot of six arrest warrants at Dublin Airport last Thursday.

On Friday, at a special sitting of Cork District Court, the 41-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before the court again today.

Mr McMahon was not present as he has COVID-19.

The charges against 41-year-old David McMahon involved alleged dishonest inducement by deception and the use of a false instrument, to wit a letter, to the prejudice of a person or persons.

The alleged offences occurred in 2018. Some of the charges related to dishonestly inducing bank managers to lodge money in to Premier Irish Golf Tours Ltd’s account.

The charges involved individual sums ranging from €30,000 to €600,000.

Mr McMahon’s solicitor, Pádraig O’Connell, told Judge Colm Roberts that his client was unable to attend Cork District Court in person today arising out of a diagnosis of COVID-19.

He applied for a remand on bail and said that a relative of the accused was willing to provide an independent surety of €5,000 and a further bond of €5,000.

Judge Roberts told the relative that if Mr McMahon failed to appear in court or breached the terms of his bail in any way that he, the family member, would lose his money.

The judge remanded David McMahon on bail until his next court appearance on Thursday, August 25th in Tralee District Court.

He is subject to stringent bail conditions including that he signs on daily at Tralee Garda Station, be contactable to gardaí by phone 24 hours a day, and obey a curfew nightly from 11pm to 6am.

Mr McMahon also had to surrender his passport and agree to reside at the family home in Ashgrove, Ballyvelly, Tralee.

It’s anticipated that the book of evidence will be served at that time.

Unusually, the bail in this case had to be paid over to Cork Prison as Mr McMahon was unable to appear in court arising out of his Covid diagnosis.