A Tralee man is being recognised by TikTok for his outstanding work on sign language.

Steven White, a Special Needs Assistant in Ardfert National School, is on the Year on TikTok 2023 list as a Voice of Change.

The list, which is published by the social media company, highlights content creators excelling on the platform.

Steven, who goes by the name Kerry Coda on TikTok, is being acknowledged for his teaching of Irish Sign Language.