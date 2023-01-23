Advertisement
Tralee International Resource Centre recognised with national Community Resilience award

Jan 23, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
A Tralee support service has won a national IPB Pride of Place award.

The awards celebrate the best in community development and recognise the efforts of people who make their communities better.

The Tralee International Resource Centre - were nominated by Kerry County Council - and won in the community resilience category at this year’s awards.

The organisation was established 13 years ago to support integration between local and international communities in the town.

Mary Carroll, co-ordinator of the Tralee International Resource Centre, says the award is testament of the great work of staff and volunteers.

 

Listowel Family Resource Centre and Kerry Public Participation Network were also shortlisted for awards at the IPB Pride of Place ceremony.

